Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunny Skies, Summer Vibes (10/24/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Unseasonably warm conditions for late October continue today and Saturday, with highs in the 50s and 60s. The next weather system moves into the western mountains late this weekend, with more snow expected.

It will be sunny, with a high near 65°. Light west wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

There is a road closure:

District 2 (Central) - WY59: Stalled vehicle, Travel lane blocked near Douglas at milepost 52, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting dry conditions around the state.

There are currently a few road closures this morning around the state:

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Bridge damage, Sand Creek Road overpass closed near Sundance at milepost 206, Use alternate route.

