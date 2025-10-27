Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Rain and Snow on the Way (10/27/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

The cold front will continue to move across the Cowboy State today. Tonight into Tuesday will see improving, though chilly weather. Snow, heavy over the mountains and low level rain will diminish this afternoon and evening. Gusty winds will continue.

There is a slight chance of rain before 7:00 am, then a chance of rain and snow after 11:00 am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 50°. Very windy, with a west wind 27 to 37 mph becoming northwest 17 to 27 mph. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry and windy conditions, with extreme blow over risks on the Casper Service Road. There are a few wet areas as well.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting wet and windy conditions around the state, with the extreme blow over risks extending to Glendo, Wheatland, and Douglas.

There are currently a few road closures this morning around the state:

District 2 (Central) - I25: Crash, Right lane blocked NORTHBOUND near Casper at milepost 202, Expect delays.

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Bridge damage, Sand Creek Road overpass closed near Sundance at milepost 206, Use alternate route.

