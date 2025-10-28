Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunny, Cool and Breezy (10/28/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

The cold front has exited the area and left colder temperatures behind. It will be mainly dry with sunny skies all through the week. There will be a slow warm up over the next several days with highs climbing back into the 40s to low 60s.

It will be sunny with a high near 43°. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions, although there are some wet and slick areas, including:

WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova: Slick in Spots

WY 220 - Between Alcova and WY 487: Slick in Spots

WY 220 - Between WY 487 and Casper: Slick in Spots

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Slick in Spots

WY 257 - Between WY 220 and Robertson Road: Wet

WY 257 - Between Robertson Road and US 20/26: Wet

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville: Wet

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry, but there are a few area reporting wet conditions including Glendo and Douglas.

There are currently a couple of road closures this morning around the state:

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Bridge damage, Sand Creek Road overpass closed near Sundance at milepost 206, Use alternate route.

