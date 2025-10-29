Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Spring Warmth Returns (10/29/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Seasonal temperatures today. Besides some high clouds, today is mostly sunny with no precipitation. The remainder of the week remains similar.

It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 58°. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city and the surrounding areas.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well around the state.

There are currently a couple of road closures this morning, including:

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Bridge damage, Sand Creek Road overpass closed near Sundance at milepost 206, Use alternate route.

