Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Crisp Fall Days Continue (10/30/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Temperatures are a bit cooler today, a result of a weak cold front from yesterday. Otherwise, it’s another dry day, with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds increase from the west late this evening and into the night.

Sunny, with a high near 51°. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city and the surrounding areas.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well around the state.

There are currently a couple of road closures this morning, including:

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Bridge damage, Sand Creek Road overpass closed near Sundance at milepost 206, Use alternate route.

