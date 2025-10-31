Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Expect a Breezy, Spooky Halloween Evening (10/31/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Nothing too spooky in the forecast for today. It will be a bit cooler east of the Divide. Otherwise, today is similar to yesterday, with no precipitation expected and some passing clouds. Gusty winds (20 to 30 mph) occur west of the Divide this afternoon.

It will be cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 47°. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city and the surrounding areas.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well around the state.

There are currently a couple of road closures this morning, including:

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Bridge damage, Sand Creek Road overpass closed near Sundance at milepost 206, Use alternate route.

