Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Warmest Day of the Week on Tap (10/3/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

*Be aware, temperatures are expected to drop significantly over the weeknd.*

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Don't let today's graphic fool you! We have one more day of warm temperatures today before a sudden temperature plunge Saturday, along with widespread rain and higher elevation snow through the weekend. Enjoy the mild temperatures today.

It will be sunny with a high near 84°. It will also be breezy with a southwest wind ,7 to 12 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry as well around the state.

There is currently a pair of road closures:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - WY223: Stalled vehicle, Travel lane blocked near Cheyenne at milepost 3, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

