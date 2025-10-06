Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Dreary Day with Rain and Fog on Tap (10/6/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

*A Freeze Watch in effect from October 7, 2025, beginning at 01:00 am and lasting until 10:00 am.*

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

The weekend system is on its way out of the region today. However, a few showers will linger through the morning mainly east of the Divide. Skies are expected to gradually clear throughout the day with below normal highs and chilly temperatures tonight into Tuesday morning. #wywx

A 30% chance of rain, mainly before 8:00 am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53°. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting wet and rainy conditions in and around the city this morning, with two areas reporting fog:

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Wet with Rain, Fog

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville: Wet with Rain, Fog

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also wet and rainy conditions around the state, with Cheyenne reporting fog, between the Colorado State Line and Cheyenne.

There is currently one of road closure:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

