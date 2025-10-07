Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Freeze Warning in Effect This Morning (10/7/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

*A Freeze Warning is in effect from October 7, 2025, beginning at 01:00 am and lasting until 9:00 am.*

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Seasonal temperatures will be in place today and tonight with dry condition, mostly clear skies and light winds across the area.

Sunny, with a high near 59°. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city this morning, but Glenrock and Casper are both reporting some foggy conditions.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry, but there are a couple of areas reporting fog across the state, including:

Wheatland - Between Exit 73, WY 34 and Wheatland: Dry with Fog

Wheatland - NORTHBOUND between Wheatland and Exit 92, US 26: Dry with Fog

Wheatland - SOUTHBOUND between Wheatland and Exit 92, US 26: Dry with Fog

Glendo - Between Exit 92, US 26 and Glendo: Dry with Fog

There is currently one of road closure:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

