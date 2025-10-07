Natrona County Road &#038; Weather Report: Freeze Warning in Effect This Morning (10/7/25)

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Freeze Warning in Effect This Morning (10/7/25)

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

*A Freeze Warning is in effect from October 7, 2025, beginning at 01:00 am and lasting until 9:00 am.*

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Seasonal temperatures will be in place today and tonight with dry condition, mostly clear skies and light winds across the area.

Sunny, with a high near 59°. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.

104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city this morning, but Glenrock and Casper are both reporting some foggy conditions.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry, but there are a couple of areas reporting fog across the state, including:

  • Wheatland - Between Exit 73, WY 34 and Wheatland: Dry with Fog
  • Wheatland - NORTHBOUND between Wheatland and Exit 92, US 26: Dry with Fog
  • Wheatland - SOUTHBOUND between Wheatland and Exit 92, US 26: Dry with Fog
  • Glendo - Between Exit 92, US 26 and Glendo: Dry with Fog

There is currently one of road closure:

  • District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

The 10 Commandments of Casper, Wyoming

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

20 Wyoming Cities and the Celebrities Who Perfectly Represent Them

We asked ChatGPT to assign celebrities that capture each city's vibe and personality. Get ready to look at your city a little bit differently. Here are the celebrities for Wyoming's 20 largest cities.

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

Filed Under: casper road conditions, National Weather Service, Natrona County Road Report, wydot, Wyoming Department of Transportation
Categories: Casper News, Weather, Wyoming News

More From 104.7 KISS-FM