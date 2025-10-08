Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Unseasonably Warm Weather Returns (10/8/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Temperatures will continue to warm today, as southwest winds increase across the forecast area. Expect readings in the 60s for much of the area, with a few locations rising around 70 degrees. This will make for an pleasant fall day (minus the wind) under clear skies.

It will be sunny with a high near 72°. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry, but there are a couple of areas reporting fog across the state, including Glendo, Chugwater and Wheatland.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

