Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Warm Weather Still Hanging On (10/9/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Dry conditions and above normal temperatures will continue today. Clouds will increase from the south tonight, with rain showers becoming possible over the south by 3am. Isolated showers will be possible over the central basins after sunrise Friday morning.

It will be sunny, with a high near 77°. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry across the state.

There are currently a pair of road closures this morning:

District 2 (Central) - WY94: Crash, Travel lane blocked near Douglas at milepost 7, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

