Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunshine’s Back, But So Is the Wind
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Warmer today with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A gusty wind will develop from Muddy Gap through Casper. Dry and mild weather continues through Thursday before cooler and wetter conditions may return.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63°. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city and the surrounding areas.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry around the state.
There are currently no road closures this morning.
