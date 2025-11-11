Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Mild, Spring-Like Conditions Continue

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

More of the same today with mild temperatures and locally breezy conditions with a mix of sun and high clouds. Mild and dry conditions will continue through Thursday.

It will be sunny, with a high near 62°. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city and the surrounding areas.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry around the state.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

20 Wyoming Cities and the Celebrities Who Perfectly Represent Them We asked ChatGPT to assign celebrities that capture each city's vibe and personality. Get ready to look at your city a little bit differently. Here are the celebrities for Wyoming's 20 largest cities. Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke