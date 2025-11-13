Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Unseasonably Warm Conditions Persist (11/13/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Still very mild for the middle of November, with highs in the 50s and 60s again today. Winds will start to ramp up across central WY, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph from South Pass to Casper.

It will be sunny, with a high near 68°. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city and the surrounding areas.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry around the state.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

20 Wyoming Cities and the Celebrities Who Perfectly Represent Them We asked ChatGPT to assign celebrities that capture each city's vibe and personality. Get ready to look at your city a little bit differently. Here are the celebrities for Wyoming's 20 largest cities. Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke