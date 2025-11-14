Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Major Blow-Over Threat Today (11/14/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A mild day with warmer than normal temperatures. Gusty winds will continue through the evening with gusts 30 to 40 mph, and as high as 60 mph possible near Casper. A weather system is moving into the west and northwest and will bring mountain snow and lower elevation rain.

It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 70°. Windy, with a west southwest wind 24 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions, but strong winds and some blow over risks in certain areas including:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk: I 25 SVRD at milepost 0.650, Single unit 2-3 axles: 20T, Single unit 4-5 axles: 20T, Single unit 6+ axles: 24T, Semi-trailer combos: 37T, Truck & full trailer combos: 36T

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds, I 25 / US 87 at milepost 191.640

Single unit 6+ axles: 36T

US 20/26 - Between Waltman and Casper - Dry with Strong Winds

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also strong winds in certain areas, including, Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas, Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo.

There are currently a few closures this morning:

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Sundance at milepost 189.

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153.

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: The Powder River Rest Area is closed until further notice between Buffalo and Gillette at milepost 88.67.

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: The Northeast Wyoming Welcome Center is closed until further notice near Sundance at milepost 199.

