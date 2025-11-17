Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Cooler Conditions and Potential Showers (11/17/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Snow chances today, mainly west of the Divide. Higher amounts over 6 inches will be contained to the higher elevations, as mountain passes will have minimal impacts to include Teton and Togwotee.

There is a 40% chance of showers, mainly between noon and 5:00 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48°. It will be breezy, with a southwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions, but there is one blow over risks:

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly dry conditions.

There are currently a few closures this morning:

District 2 (Central) - I80: Stalled vehicle, Right lane blocked SOUTHBOUND near Casper at milepost 185, Proceed with caution.

