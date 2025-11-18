Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Fall-Like Temps, With Breezy Conditions (11/18/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Lingering showers this morning with cloudy skies through the afternoon hours. A bit warmer but with a cooler night ahead along with improving skies overnight into Wednesday.

It will be partly sunny, with a high near 52°. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions, but there are a few wet areas including:

WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova: Wet

WY 220 - Between Alcova and WY 487: Wet

WY 220 - Between WY 487 and Casper: Wet

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly dry conditions, but there are a few areas reporting high winds with an extreme blow over risk, including Cheyenne, Chugwater and Wheatland.

There is currently a single closure this morning:

District 2 (Central) - I80: Stalled vehicle, Right lane blocked SOUTHBOUND near Casper at milepost 185, Proceed with caution.

The 10 Commandments of Casper, Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke