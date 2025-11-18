Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Fall-Like Temps, With Breezy Conditions (11/18/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Lingering showers this morning with cloudy skies through the afternoon hours. A bit warmer but with a cooler night ahead along with improving skies overnight into Wednesday.
It will be partly sunny, with a high near 52°. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions, but there are a few wet areas including:
- WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova: Wet
- WY 220 - Between Alcova and WY 487: Wet
- WY 220 - Between WY 487 and Casper: Wet
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly dry conditions, but there are a few areas reporting high winds with an extreme blow over risk, including Cheyenne, Chugwater and Wheatland.
There is currently a single closure this morning:
- District 2 (Central) - I80: Stalled vehicle, Right lane blocked SOUTHBOUND near Casper at milepost 185, Proceed with caution.
