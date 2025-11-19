Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Bright Skies and Sunny Temps (11/19/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Seasonable temperatures for the most part this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies and relatively light winds. Some light showers west of the Divide with most remaining dry today.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53°. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions, in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the state.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

