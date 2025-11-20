Natrona County Road &#038; Weather Report: Foggy Conditions Persist Through the Morning (11/20/25)

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Foggy Conditions Persist Through the Morning (11/20/25)

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Patchy dense fog through the morning hours across portions of area, to include Star Valley, Jackson Hole, Upper Green River Basin, and Natrona County. Drive safe on your morning commute!

There is patchy fog before 9:00 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53°. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting foggy conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly dry conditions, but there a few other areas that are also reporting foggy conditions, including Glenrock, Midwest and Kaycee.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

