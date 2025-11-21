Natrona County Roads &#038; Weather: Another Bright, Sunny Day Ahead (11/21/25)

Natrona County Roads & Weather: Another Bright, Sunny Day Ahead (11/21/25)

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Areas of fog have returned this morning over southwestern portions of the forecast area, as well as Johnson and Natrona counties. This will lift and disperse later this morning, leaving mostly clear skies through the afternoon.

It will be sunny, with a high near 54°. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city. There is one are reporting fog:

  • WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova - Dry with Fog, Limited Visibility

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly dry conditions, but there a few areas that are reporting foggy and wet conditions, including Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas, Kaycee and Buffalo.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

