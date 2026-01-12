Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Warmer Temps Are on the Way (1/12/26)

Natrona County Road &#038; Weather Report: Warmer Temps Are on the Way (1/12/26)

Michele Elaine

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Expect slightly warmer temperatures today with highs 10 to 20 degrees above normal for mid January. Breezy winds are forecast near Cody and from Rock Springs to Casper. A similar day is in store for Tuesday.

It will be sunny, with a high near 51°. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city, but there are a few areas that are reporting slick conditions, including:

  • WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova - Slick in Spots
  • WY 220 - Between WY 487 and Casper - Slick in Spots
  • WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick
  • WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is reporting mostly dry conditions around the state. There are a few areas that are reporting dangerous winds and extreme blow over risks, including in Cheyenne, Chugwater and Wheatland.

There are currently no road closure this morning.

