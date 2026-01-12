Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Warmer Temps Are on the Way (1/12/26)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Expect slightly warmer temperatures today with highs 10 to 20 degrees above normal for mid January. Breezy winds are forecast near Cody and from Rock Springs to Casper. A similar day is in store for Tuesday.
It will be sunny, with a high near 51°. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city, but there are a few areas that are reporting slick conditions, including:
- WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova - Slick in Spots
- WY 220 - Between WY 487 and Casper - Slick in Spots
- WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick
- WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is reporting mostly dry conditions around the state. There are a few areas that are reporting dangerous winds and extreme blow over risks, including in Cheyenne, Chugwater and Wheatland.
There are currently no road closure this morning.
