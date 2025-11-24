Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Cloudy Skies and Breezy Conditions (11/24/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A strong cold front will approach the area today, moving through late this afternoon into tonight. Winds, along with chances for snow, will increase over northwestern portions by sunrise. Winds will increase across the rest of the area through the day and continue tonight.

It will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52°. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the state.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

New Building, Same Spot: Homax Gas Station Celebrates Grand Reopening Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke