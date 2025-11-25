Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Mother Nature Flipped the Winter Switch (11/25/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Much cooler behind yesterday’s cold front. Otherwise, dry and mostly sunny today. A disturbance will approach tonight, bringing light snow to western Wyoming through Wednesday.

Sunny, with a high near 36°. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is a little more harsh in spots this morning, including:

Cheyenne - Between Cheyenne and Exit 29, Whitaker Rd: Dry with Strong Winds

Chugwater - Between Exit 29, Whitaker Rd and Chugwater: Wet, Slick in Spots

Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34: Wet, Slick in Spots

Wheatland - Between Wheatland and Exit 92, US 26: Dry with Dangerous Winds: Extreme Blow Over Risk

Glendo - Between Exit 92, US 26 and Glendo: Dry with Dangerous Winds: Extreme Blow Over Risk

Glendo - Between Glendo and Exit 126, US 18/20: Dry with Dangerous Winds: Extreme Blow Over Risk

There are currently a pair of closures this morning:

District 2 (Central) - I25: Crash, Left lane blocked SOUTHBOUND between Chugwater and Cheyenne at milepost 36, Expect delays.



District 4 (Northeast) - WY50: Stalled semi truck, Travel lane blocked between Gillette and Pine Tree Jct at milepost 31, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

