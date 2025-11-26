Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Snow Showers Possible This Morning (11/26/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Light snow is expected across western and northern Wyoming at times today, mostly in the morning. Otherwise, a little warmer for most locations, with a breezy west wind across southern areas.

There is a slight chance of snow showers between 9:00 am and noon. It will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45°. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry around the state as well.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

