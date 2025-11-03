Natrona County Road & Weather Report: More Unseasonably Warm Days Ahead (11/3/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Seasonable temperatures are in store today with breezy winds across portions of the area. Multiple chances (30-60%) for high elevation snow and low elevation rain across western WY Tuesday onward. #wywx
It will be partly sunny, with a high near 61°. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city and the surrounding areas.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well around the state.
There are currently a few road closures this morning, including:
- District 2 (Central) - US85: Stalled vehicle, Travel lane blocked near Lusk at milepost 155, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.
- District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153
- District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Bridge damage, Sand Creek Road overpass closed near Sundance at milepost 206, Use alternate route.
