Natrona County Road & Weather Report: More Unseasonably Warm Days Ahead (11/3/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Seasonable temperatures are in store today with breezy winds across portions of the area. Multiple chances (30-60%) for high elevation snow and low elevation rain across western WY Tuesday onward. #wywx

It will be partly sunny, with a high near 61°. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city and the surrounding areas.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well around the state.

There are currently a few road closures this morning, including:

District 2 (Central) - US85: Stalled vehicle, Travel lane blocked near Lusk at milepost 155, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Bridge damage, Sand Creek Road overpass closed near Sundance at milepost 206, Use alternate route.

