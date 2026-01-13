Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Keep the Wipers Ready, Rain Likely This Afternoon (1/13/26)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A breezy day is anticipated today with clouds and more above normal temperatures. The gustiest locations will be near Buffalo, where there is a 40%-60% chance of 50 mph gusts. #wywx

Isolated showers expected after 4:00 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53°. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout majority of the city, but there is one area reporting dangerous winds:

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is reporting dangerous wind conditions and extreme blow over risks throughout multiple areas in the state, including Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland and Buffalo.

There are currently no road closure this morning.

