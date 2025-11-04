Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunshine Continues Amid High Winds (11/4/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Hold onto your hats today because it will be gusty and warm across most of the area. There is a 30 to 60% chance of high elevation light snow/low elevation light rain across northwest portions of Wyoming today. For your locations forecast check out https://www.weather.gov/forecastpoints/ #wywx

It will be sunny, with a high near 67°. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city and the surrounding areas, but there are a few areas reporting dangerous wind conditions, including:

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper: Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

US 20/26/87 - Between Glenrock and Casper: Dry with Strong Winds

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville: Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well around the state, with a few areas areas reporting extreme blow over risks, including Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland and Douglas.

There is currently one road closure this morning:

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153

Tamales Legendario LLC - Authentic Mexican Food Hits Casper Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke