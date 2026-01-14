Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunny, Warm & Breezy Today (1/14/26)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Another pleasant day across the area with above normal temperatures, especially east of the Continental Divide where highs are 15 to 25 degrees above normal. Breezy winds are forecast across southern Wyoming and Natrona and Johnson Counties today. #wywx

It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 54°. It will be mostly breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is reporting is reporting mostly dry conditions as well, with a couple of areas reporting slick conditions and/or snowfall, including Cheyenne and Chugwater.

There is currently one road closure this morning:

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed, near Moorcroft at milepost 153.

