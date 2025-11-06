Natrona County Road & Weather Report: A Little Cooler, Still Blustery (11/6/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A cold front continues through the state today with western mountain snow and gusty winds to be had. Teton and Togwotee Passes will see the best chances for impacts through the afternoon today. Take precautions and drive safe!

It will be partly sunny, with a high near 57°. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city and the surrounding areas, but there are some dangerous winds in certain areas:

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well around the state, but there are some dangerous winds causing an extreme blow over risk in Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland and Douglas.

There are currently a few road closures this morning:

District 2 (Central) - Expect Delays 11/06/2025: 30FT Extra Wide Oversize Load traveling on US 18 and US85.

District 4 (Northeast) - Expect Delays 11/06/2025: 30FT Extra Wide Oversize Load traveling on US 18 and US85.

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153

Tamales Legendario LLC - Authentic Mexican Food Hits Casper Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke