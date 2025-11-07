Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Winter is Here, Rain & Snow Expected (11/7/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Another windy day is in store across the area ahead of an approaching cold front later this evening. Ahead of the front, expect Western Mountain snow as well as rain/snow for low elevation areas. Areas east of the Divide could see rain/snow with cold front passage. Take it slow over mountain passes! #wywx

Isolated showers after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 56°. Windy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city and the surrounding areas.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry around the state.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

Tamales Legendario LLC - Authentic Mexican Food Hits Casper Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke