Natrona County Road & Weather Report: High Wind Warning Still in Effect (12/10/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

We are currently under a "High Wind Warning" until Thursday, December 11th, 2025, at 5:00 am.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

More of the same today with above normal temperatures, snow in the northern mountains and a gusty to strong wind in the favored locations in central and southern Wyoming.

It will be partly sunny, with a high near 55°. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions with with one area reporting slick areas:

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick in Spots

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting dry conditions, although there are a few more slick areas around the state, including: Cheyenne, Chugwater, Glendo, Douglas, Midwest and Buffalo.

There is currently one road closure this morning:

District 1 (Southeast) - I25: Crash, Left lane blocked SOUTHBOUND near Cheyenne at milepost 26, Expect delays.

