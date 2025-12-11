Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Extreme Gale-Force Winds Persist (12/11/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

We are currently under a "High Wind Warning" until this evening at 5:00 pm.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Strong winds will continue across most areas today, but aren't expected to be as high as Wed. Highs today will continue to be about 20 degrees above normal. A cold front will drop south across areas east of the Divide this evening, as winds subside. Snow will be confined to far northern portions late this afternoon into the evening behind the front.

It will be partly sunny, with a high near 60°. It will be windy with a southwest wind 22 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dangerous winds with extreme blow over conditions around the city and surrounding areas.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting dangerous winds with extreme blow over risks around the entire state today.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

