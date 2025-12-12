Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Winds Ease, Warm Temps Stick Around (12/12/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Snow will end by midday over northern Johnson County. Temperatures will be closer to normal over northern portions in the wake of a cold front, while central and southern portions stay well above normal. Winds will be gusty again, but not nearly as strong or as widespread.

It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 52°. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city with a few areas reporting fog including:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Dry with Fog

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd - Dry with Fog

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Dry with Fog

WY 257 - Between WY 220 and Robertson Road - Dry with Fog

WY 257 - Between Robertson Road and US 20/26 - Dry with Fog

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Fog

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry around the state. There are a few areas report hazardous conditions including:

Chugwater - Between Exit 29, Whitaker Rd and Chugwater - Dry with Fog

Glendo - Between Glendo and Exit 126, US 18/20 - Wet with Snowfall

Douglas - Between Exit 126, US 18/20 and Douglas - Wet with Snowfall

Douglas - Between Douglas and Glenrock - We with Snowfall

Kaycee - Between Exit 235, Tisdale Mtn Rd and Kaycee - Dry with Fog

Kaycee - Between Kaycee and Exit 265, Reno Rd - Dry with Snowfall

Buffalo - Between Exit 265, Reno Rd and Buffalo - Slick with Snowfall

There are currently no road closures this morning.

