Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Cold Snap Brings Rising Snow Chances

Elizabeth Rae

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

The first day of December brings near to slightly below normal temperatures with breezy winds. A weather system approaches the west after sunset and brings increasing snow chances to the west tonight. Snow chances become more widespread across the entire area on Tuesday. #wywx

It will be sunny, with a high near 33°. Wind chill values as low as -5°. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple slick conditions in and around the city, including:

  • Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Slick in Spots
  • US 20/26 - Between Waltman and Casper - Slick in Spots
  • US 20/26 - Between Glenrock and Casper - Slick in Spots
  • US 20/26/87 - Between Glenrock and Casper - Slick in Spots
  • WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova - Slick in Spots
  • WY 220 - Between WY 487 and Casper - Slick in Spots
  • WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick in Spots
  • WY 257 - Between WY 220 and Robertson Road - Slick in Spots
  • WY 257 - Between Robertson Road and US 20/26 - Slick in Spots
  • WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Slick in Spots

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also slick in spots and dangerous winds, around the state, including: Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas and Midwest.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

