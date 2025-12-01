Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Cold Snap Brings Rising Snow Chances

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

The first day of December brings near to slightly below normal temperatures with breezy winds. A weather system approaches the west after sunset and brings increasing snow chances to the west tonight. Snow chances become more widespread across the entire area on Tuesday. #wywx

It will be sunny, with a high near 33°. Wind chill values as low as -5°. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple slick conditions in and around the city, including:

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Slick in Spots

US 20/26 - Between Waltman and Casper - Slick in Spots

US 20/26 - Between Glenrock and Casper - Slick in Spots

US 20/26/87 - Between Glenrock and Casper - Slick in Spots

WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova - Slick in Spots

WY 220 - Between WY 487 and Casper - Slick in Spots

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick in Spots

WY 257 - Between WY 220 and Robertson Road - Slick in Spots

WY 257 - Between Robertson Road and US 20/26 - Slick in Spots

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Slick in Spots

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also slick in spots and dangerous winds, around the state, including: Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas and Midwest.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

New Building, Same Spot: Homax Gas Station Celebrates Grand Reopening Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke