Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Return (12/15/25)

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A new week but not much of a change in terms of the weather. Well above normal, near record-breaking temperatures and gusty winds prevail across the Cowboy State today. Winds will increase through the evening, becoming more widespread for Tuesday, and especially Wednesday. #wywx

It will be sunny, with a high near 57°. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city with a one area reporting dangerous winds:

  • WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry around the state. There are a few areas report hazardous conditions including:

  • Cheyenne - Between Cheyenne and Exit 29, Whitaker Rd - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
  • Chugwater - Between Exit 29, Whitaker Rd and Chugwater - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
  • Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34 - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
  • Wheatland - Between Exit 73, WY 34 and Wheatland - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

There are currently no road closures this morning.

