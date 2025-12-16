Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Extreme Winds Create Hazardous Conditions (12/16/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

We are currently under a "High Wind Watch" which is in effect until Wednesday, December 17th, 2025, at 11:00 pm.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Mainly dry today with a few scattered showers possible near the Idaho border later this morning. Otherwise, warmer than average once again with windy conditions expected this afternoon.

It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 56°. Windy, with a southwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city with a few areas reporting dangerous winds, including:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting dangerous winds throughout the entire state, including Cheyenne, Glendo, Chugwater, Wheatland, Douglas, Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

Meet the Casper Couple Bringing a Fresh Twist to Car Air Fresheners Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke