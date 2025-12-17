Natrona County Road & Weather Report: High Wind Warning in Effect Through This Evening (12/17/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

Yesterday's "High Wind Watch" has been upgraded to a "High Wind Warning" which is in effect until tonight (Wednesday, December 17th, 2025), at 11:00 pm.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warmer than average temperatures and windy conditions for today. Scattered showers west of the Divide as well with travel impacts to mountain passes due to accumulating snow.

There is a 40% chance of showers, mainly between noon and 4:00 pm. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 53°. Very windy, with a southwest wind 40 to 45 mph decreasing to 34 to 39 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph.

Winds and snow today, take precautions and stay safe out there! #WyomingWeather #StormWarning #HighWindWarning

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city with a numerous areas reporting dangerous winds, including:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

US 20/26/87 - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Strong Winds

WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova - Dry with Strong Winds

WY 220 - Between Alcova and WY 487 - Dry with Strong Winds

WY 220 - Between WY 487 and Casper - Dry with Strong Winds

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting dangerous winds throughout the entire state, including Cheyenne, Glendo, Chugwater, Wheatland, Douglas, Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

Meet the Casper Couple Bringing a Fresh Twist to Car Air Fresheners Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke