Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Cooler Temps Arrive as Winds Finally Ease (12/18/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Less winds and cooler temperatures on tap for Thursday. The next storm system approaches later this afternoon as well with snow pushing in from the west and winds increasing once again overnight.

It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 39°. It will also be breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

The next winter storm approaches later this afternoon as snow pushes in from Idaho. Winter storm warning for the western mountains and advisories for the lower valleys with travel impacts to the mountain passes, especially for Friday. #WyomingWeather #WinterStorm

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is still reporting dangerous winds throughout the majority of the state, including Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas and Buffalo.

There is currently a single road closure this morning:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Crash, All lanes blocked between Arlington and Elk Mountain at milepost 261, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

