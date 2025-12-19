Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Warm Temps Are Back—and So Is the Wind (12/19/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

We are currently under a "High Wind Warning" until this evening, (Friday, December 19th, 2025), at 5:00 pm.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Another active weather day, with widespread wind gusts of at least 30-35 mph. Gusts of 60 to 70 mph expected at wind prone locations like, Casper, Cody, Lander and Buffalo. Snow will also continue over the western mountains, gradually decreasing late tonight.

It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 54°. It will also be very windy, with a west southwest wind 30 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city, with a few areas reporting extreme blow over risks, including:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - I 25 SVRD at milepost 0.650

Single unit 2-3 axles: 20T, Single unit 4-5 axles: 20T, Single unit 6+ axles: 24T, Semi-trailer combos: 37T, Truck & full trailer combos: 36T

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 55000 GVW due to gusting winds

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - I 25 / US 87 at milepost 191.640 Single unit 6+ axles: 36T

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is still reporting dangerous winds throughout the majority of the state, including Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas, Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo.

There is currently a few road closure this morning:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Crash, All lanes blocked between Arlington and Elk Mountain at milepost 261, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

District 1 (Southeast) - I25: Overturned semi-trailer, Right lane blocked near Cheyenne at milepost 22, Expect delays

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Crash, Right lane blocked near Gillette at milepost 107, Expect delays

