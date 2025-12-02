Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Dangerous Winds & Snow Showers Incoming (12/2/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A cold front will trek across Wyoming today and will bring wind and widespread snow chances. Western Wyoming can expect snow most of the daylight hours today. Snow potential ramps up elsewhere during the afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through. Periods of moderate snow could cause reduced visibility and slick roads! #wywx

There is a chance of flurries between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm, then a chance of flurries with a slight chance of snow showers after 5:00 pm. It will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38°. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple areas that are slick in spots and/or with dangerous winds and extreme blow over conditions in and around the city, including:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk

US 20/26/87 - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk

WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick in Spots

WY 257 - Between WY 220 and Robertson Road - Slick in Spots

WY 257 - Between Robertson Road and US 20/26 - Slick in Spots

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting dangerous winds with extreme blow over risks around the state, including Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Douglas, Kaycee, Midwest and Buffalo.

13 Now Defunct Casper Bars - Then & Now Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke