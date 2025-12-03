Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Slick, Slippery, and Slow-Going This Morning (12/3/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

The weather system that brought snow to the area will be exiting the region this morning, leaving colder temperatures in its wake. Breezy winds will also be common across southern Wyoming. #wywx

There is a 40% chance of snow showers, mainly before 9:00 am. Patchy fog between 7am and 9am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 28°. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple areas in and around the city that are slick with snowfall and blowing snow. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph on I-25.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting slick conditions around the entire state.

There is currently one road closure:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: PARKING LOTS FULL at WAGONHOUND REST AREA, Exit 267, No parking allowed on ramps. near Arlington at milepost 267.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke