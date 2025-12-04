Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Clouds, Breezes, and Big Winds Today (12/4/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Gusty winds will increase through the morning, with gusts of 25 to 35 mph being widespread. Stronger gusts up to 45 mph expected near Cody. Snow will develop over northwestern portions this afternoon, becoming likely across the west this evening. Snow will continue through Saturday.

Today will see increasing clouds, with a high near 36°. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city, but there are a few areas with adverse weather conditions including:

US 20/26 - Between Waltman and Casper - Slick in Spots

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick in Spots

WY 257 - Between WY 220 and Robertson Road - Slick in Spots

WY 257 - Between Robertson Road and US 20/26 - Slick in Spots

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly dry conditions, but there are a few areas reporting dangerous wind conditions and a few slicks spots in Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland and Kaycee.

There are no reported road closures this morning.

