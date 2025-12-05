Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Snow & Rain on the Way (12/5/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Snow will be light through much of the day across the west, becoming heavier late in the afternoon into the evening. Moderate to heavy snow will occur across the west and the Bighorns tonight into Saturday morning. West-northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph will occur across areas west of the Divide. Winds will increase tonight, with widespread gusts of 35 to 55 mph.

There is a 20% chance of snow showers before 9:00 am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 37°. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city, but there is one area reporting adverse weather conditions:

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick in Spots

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly dry conditions, but there are a few areas reporting dangerous wind conditions and a few slicks spots in Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland and Buffalo.

There is currently one road closure this morning:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: PARKING LOTS FULL at WAGONHOUND REST AREA, Exit 267, No parking allowed on ramps. near Arlington at milepost 267.

