Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Major Blow-Over Risk for Travelers (12/8/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

The next winter system will begin to impact the region today, starting with gusty winds across southern WY. Gusty winds will ramp up today and tonight, before peaking on Tuesday. Moderate snow will move into the western mountains tonight, with snow continuing for most of the remainder of the week. Warm temperatures will limit any snowfall for lower elevations this week.

Sunny, with a high near 46°. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions with dangerous winds in and around the city. Be advised of blow over risks in the following areas:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting dry conditions with dangerous winds around the state, including Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas, Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo.

There are currently no road closure this morning.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke