Natrona County Road & Weather Report: High Wind Warning in Effect (12/9/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

We are currently under a High Wind Warning until Thursday, December 11th, 2025, at 5:00 am.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

An active day across the area with mountain snow and strong to high wind across much of the area. Temperatures will remain above normal for early December.

There is a 10% chance of rain after 5:00 pm. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 55°. Very windy, with a southwest wind 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions with dangerous winds in and around the city. Be advised of blow over risks in the following areas:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting dry conditions with dangerous winds around the state, including Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas, Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo.

There are currently no road closure this morning.

