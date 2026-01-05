Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Warm Temps Ring in the New Year Workweek (1/5/26)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Snow continues across the west today, mainly for the mountains, though lighter snow is possible for lower elevations. Otherwise, temperatures remain warm for early January.
It will be partly sunny, with a high near 50°. Windy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city, with a few areas reporting extreme blow over risks, including:
- Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - I 25 SVRD at milepost 0.650
Single unit 2-3 axles: 20T, Single unit 4-5 axles: 20T, Single unit 6+ axles: 24T, Semi-trailer combos: 37T, Truck & full trailer combos: 36T
- Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 55000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - I 25 / US 87 at milepost 191.640 Single unit 6+ axles: 36T
- WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds
- US 20/26 - Between Waltman and Casper - Dry with Strong Winds
- WY 257 - Between WY 220 and Robertson Road - Dry with Strong Winds
- WY 257 - Between Robertson Road and US 20/26 - Dry with Strong Winds
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting dangerous winds throughout much of the state, including Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas, Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo.
There are currently no road closure this morning.
