Natrona County Road & Weather Update: Gail Force Winds Continue Ahead of Thursday Snow (1/7/26)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Another windy day, with snow chances over western Wyoming. Though temperatures are mild today, a cold front brings cooler temperatures for tomorrow, with isolated snow chances for locations east of the Divide.
There will be increasing clouds today, with a high near 48°. It will be windy, with a west southwest wind 24 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city, with a few areas reporting extreme blow over risks, including:
- Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - I 25 SVRD at milepost 0.650
Single unit 2-3 axles: 20T, Single unit 4-5 axles: 20T, Single unit 6+ axles: 24T, Semi-trailer combos: 37T, Truck & full trailer combos: 36T
- Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 55000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - I 25 / US 87 at milepost 191.640 Single unit 6+ axles: 36T
- WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds
- US 20/26 - Between Waltman and Casper - Dry with Strong Winds
- WY 257 - Between WY 220 and Robertson Road - Dry with Strong Winds
- WY 257 - Between Robertson Road and US 20/26 - Dry with Strong Winds
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting dangerous winds throughout most of the state, including Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas, Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo.
There are currently no road closure this morning.
