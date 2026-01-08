Natrona County Road & Weather Update: First Snow of the Year Expected This Afternoon (1/8/26)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Cooler today with a cold front moving through, though temperatures are still seasonal to above normal. Snow also continues across the west, with some chances for light snow across lower elevations.

Isolated snow showers before 10:00 am, then scattered snow showers after 2:00 pm. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 39°. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city. There is one area report slick conditions:

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly dry conditions this morning.

There are currently no road closure this morning.

