Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Cooler Temps Bring Slick Roads (1/9/26)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Cooler and breezier conditions will make for a chilly day. Light mountain snow will continue but otherwise no precipitation is expected. A warming trend will begin Saturday, with widespread dry conditions through at least early next week.

It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 32°. It will also be breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting slick conditions in and around the city. The speed limit has been adjusted on I-25 to 45 mph - 50 mph around our area.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly slick conditions this morning around most of the state, including in Cheyenne, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas, Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo.

There are currently no road closure this morning.

