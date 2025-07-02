Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Chance of Thunderstorms Return Today (7/2/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Hot temperatures once again this afternoon with breezy winds expected throughout. Better chances for thunderstorm coverage in the afternoon and evening becoming widely scattered, with strong outflow winds the main hazard and especially northwest into Yellowstone once again.

Today there will be a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5:00 pm. It will be sunny, with a high near 94°. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There is currently one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

